If you need rescue or if you are a rescuer or open shelter, tap on the map to mark your location!

Texas Rescue Map aims to make it simpler for people needing rescue to coordinate with nearby rescuers and shelters. Zoom into your current location on the map and tap on it to drop a custom pin. Please include a phone number and any extra information in the description to help locate and identify you.
Pin your location to let volunteers know where you are and make it easier for them to find you.
Pin your location to let people in the area know you have a water vehicle or shelter available. Find people who have marked themselves as needing rescue.